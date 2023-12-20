Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid will go head to head when the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) meet the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 960.9 1374.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.4 59.7 Fantasy Rank 1 25

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 113.5 points per game, 18th in league, and conceding 105.9 per outing, first in NBA) and have a +190 scoring differential.

Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 41.6 its opponents average.

The Timberwolves hit 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 38% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make, shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota has committed 14 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (14th in league).

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Embiid's numbers on the season are 34.4 points, 6 assists and 11.8 boards per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The 76ers have a +293 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 122.2 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 110.9 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

Philadelphia grabs 45.8 rebounds per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 41.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

The 76ers connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.5 on average.

Philadelphia has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (sixth in NBA action), 1.6 fewer than the 13.9 it forces on average (ninth in the league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game 5.8 10.3 Usage Percentage 27.1% 37.9% True Shooting Pct 63% 64.5% Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 18.9% Assist Pct 14.7% 31.2%

