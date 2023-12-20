On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Joshua Morrissey going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

  • Morrissey has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:29 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:37 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:23 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 30:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 24:22 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:53 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 28:19 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

