Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 20?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Joshua Morrissey going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Morrissey stats and insights
- Morrissey has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Morrissey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:29
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|21:37
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|30:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Home
|L 2-0
Jets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
