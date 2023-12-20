Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Morrissey in that upcoming Jets-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey has averaged 24:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

Morrissey has a goal in five of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Morrissey has a point in 16 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points nine times.

Morrissey has an assist in 15 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Morrissey's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 3 27 Points 1 5 Goals 0 22 Assists 1

