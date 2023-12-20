Player prop bet odds for Mark Scheifele, Alex DeBrincat and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets host the Detroit Red Wings at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 20:59 per game.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1 at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Joshua Morrissey has 27 total points for Winnipeg, with five goals and 22 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 0 at Kings Dec. 13 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 7 at Ducks Dec. 10 0 2 2 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

DeBrincat is an offensive leader for Detroit with 28 points (0.9 per game), with 15 goals and 13 assists in 31 games (playing 18:16 per game).

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dylan Larkin is a leading scorer for Detroit with 26 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 15 assists in 25 games.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Dec. 5 2 0 2 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.