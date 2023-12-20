The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4), who have lost three straight, on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 75.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (12-4).

Winnipeg has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

In 12 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Jets vs. Red Wings Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 99 (14th) Goals 110 (5th) 78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 99 (18th) 16 (24th) Power Play Goals 29 (4th) 24 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (26th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg went over twice.

The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the past 10 games, the Jets have scored 1.8 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Jets are ranked 14th in the league with 99 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Jets have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 78 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +21 this season.

