The Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele and the Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Scheifele, with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and an average ice time of 20:59 per game.

Kyle Connor has chipped in with 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists).

Joshua Morrissey's 27 points this season are via five goals and 22 assists.

In seven games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 3-3-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.57 goals against average) and has racked up 179 saves.

Red Wings Players to Watch

Detroit's DeBrincat has collected 13 assists and 15 goals in 31 games. That's good for 28 points.

With 26 total points (one per game), including 11 goals and 15 assists through 25 games, Dylan Larkin is key for Detroit's offense.

This season, Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 4-3-0 in seven games this season, conceding 13 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 177 saves and a .932 save percentage, third-best in the league.

Jets vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.55 5th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 15th 30.7 Shots 30.2 19th 7th 28.9 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 24th 16.67% Power Play % 22.14% 14th 27th 73.91% Penalty Kill % 78.45% 20th

