The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4), who have dropped three in a row, on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have recorded a 6-3-1 record after totaling 28 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 19 goals in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Wednesday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Jets 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-155)

Jets (-155) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 18-9-3 overall and 2-3-5 in overtime matchups.

In the nine games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-3-2 record (good for 10 points).

In the three games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Winnipeg has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering four points).

The Jets have scored three or more goals 20 times, and are 17-2-1 in those games (to register 35 points).

In the 10 games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 6-4-0 record (12 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Winnipeg is 8-7-3 (19 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 10-2-0 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.55 5th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 15th 30.7 Shots 30.2 19th 7th 28.9 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 24th 16.67% Power Play % 22.14% 14th 27th 73.91% Penalty Kill % 78.45% 20th

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

