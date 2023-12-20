The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) are favored at home (-160 moneyline odds to win) against the Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4, +135 moneyline odds). The contest on Wednesday begins at 7:30 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on BSDET and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Winnipeg's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 12 times.

The Jets have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-4).

The Red Wings have secured an upset victory in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Detroit is 3-6 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Cole Perfetti 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-182) Joshua Morrissey 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-125) Mark Scheifele 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-227) 2.5 (-120)

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 2-6-2 6.1 2.8 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.8 1.9 3 10.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.4 3.4 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.4 3.4 9 22.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

