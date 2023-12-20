How to Watch the Jets vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
BSDET and ESPN+ will show this Jets versus Red Wings matchup.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Jets vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Jets vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jets vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|Jets
|4-1 WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 78 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Jets rank 14th in the NHL with 99 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|30
|11
|22
|33
|9
|18
|51%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|30
|5
|22
|27
|25
|16
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|30
|10
|13
|23
|16
|12
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|30
|10
|9
|19
|4
|8
|33%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 99 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Red Wings are fifth in the league in scoring (110 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|31
|15
|13
|28
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|25
|11
|15
|26
|14
|13
|52.9%
|Lucas Raymond
|31
|10
|14
|24
|14
|14
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|30
|5
|18
|23
|13
|8
|-
|Daniel Sprong
|31
|7
|12
|19
|9
|8
|62.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.