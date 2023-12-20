The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSDET and ESPN+ will show this Jets versus Red Wings matchup.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jets vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/26/2023 Red Wings Jets 4-1 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 78 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Jets rank 14th in the NHL with 99 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 30 11 22 33 9 18 51% Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Joshua Morrissey 30 5 22 27 25 16 - Nikolaj Ehlers 30 10 13 23 16 12 20% Cole Perfetti 30 10 9 19 4 8 33%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 99 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Red Wings are fifth in the league in scoring (110 goals, 3.6 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players