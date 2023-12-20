The Winnipeg Jets, with Gabriel Vilardi, take the ice Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Vilardi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi's plus-minus this season, in 16:28 per game on the ice, is +8.

In four of 12 games this year, Vilardi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Vilardi has registered a point in a game six times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Vilardi has an assist in three of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Vilardi's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Vilardi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 2 10 Points 1 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

