Will Gabriel Vilardi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 20?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Gabriel Vilardi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Vilardi stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Vilardi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Vilardi's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
