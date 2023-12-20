In the upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Dylan Samberg to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 30 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:29 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:51 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

