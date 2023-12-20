On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Dylan DeMelo going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeMelo stats and insights

DeMelo has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.

DeMelo's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:41 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:39 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.