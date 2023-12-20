The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 130th.

The Blue Devils put up 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.

The Bears' 88.4 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

When Baylor allows fewer than 81.6 points, it is 7-0.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68).

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 in road games.

In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1.

The Bears gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (75.9) last season.

Baylor sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (35.8%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Baylor Upcoming Schedule