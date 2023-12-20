In the upcoming tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on David Gustafsson to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gustafsson stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:46 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:19 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.