Cole Perfetti will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Considering a bet on Perfetti? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 14:36 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in 10 games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has a point in 17 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 2 19 Points 3 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

