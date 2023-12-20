Can we count on Cole Perfetti scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perfetti stats and insights

  • Perfetti has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:54 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.