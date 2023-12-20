Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 20?
Can we count on Cole Perfetti scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Perfetti stats and insights
- Perfetti has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 2-0
Jets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
