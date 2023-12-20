Player prop betting options for Dylan Strome, Mathew Barzal and others are available in the Washington Capitals-New York Islanders matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Strome, who has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:51 per game.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Tom Wilson is another of Washington's top contributors through 28 games, with 10 goals and eight assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 12 assists for Washington.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Barzal's 33 points are important for New York. He has put up 10 goals and 23 assists in 30 games.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 2 2 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 1 1 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Noah Dobson is one of the top contributors for New York with 33 total points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 27 assists in 31 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 3 3 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 3 3 1

