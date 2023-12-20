In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Brenden Dillon to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).

Dillon has zero points on the power play.

He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:02 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:15 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:07 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

