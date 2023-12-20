Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:11 Away W 4-2 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:40 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:21 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:39 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

