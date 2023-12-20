Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Edwards, in his previous game (December 18 win against the Heat), produced 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Edwards' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.6 22.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.1 PRA -- 35.1 33.2 PR -- 30 28.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Edwards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the 76ers

Edwards is responsible for attempting 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 17.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.0.

The 76ers give up 110.9 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.9 per contest.

The 76ers give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Edwards vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 31 6 6 5 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.