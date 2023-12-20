Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Does a bet on Iafallo interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Iafallo vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Iafallo has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:35 on the ice per game.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in eight of 30 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Iafallo has an assist in six of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 2 15 Points 1 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.