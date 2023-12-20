Adam Lowry will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Detroit Red Wings at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Lowry's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry has averaged 15:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

In four of 30 games this year, Lowry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lowry has a point in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lowry's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Lowry has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

