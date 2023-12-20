The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 115 - Timberwolves 111

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 3.5)

Timberwolves (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-3.3)

76ers (-3.3) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.2

The 76ers have covered the spread more often than the Timberwolves this year, tallying an ATS record of 18-8-0, compared to the 15-10-0 mark of the T-Wolves.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 13-5 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52% of the time this season (13 out of 25). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (17 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 17-4, while the Timberwolves are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA (113.5 points per game). On defense, they are best (105.9 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Minnesota is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.5 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.6).

With 25.9 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league.

Minnesota is 22nd in the league in turnovers per game (14.0) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2023-24, the Timberwolves are 21st in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.0 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (38.0%).

