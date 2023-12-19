North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Williams County, North Dakota today? We have what you need here.
Williams County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Powers Lake High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Trenton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers Lake High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Trenton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Tioga, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
