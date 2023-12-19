How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
There are four matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Golden State Warriors.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Pelicans on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Max
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 16-11
- MEM Record: 6-19
- NO Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)
- MEM Stats: 105.6 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (14.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -6.5
- NO Odds to Win: -275
- MEM Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 232.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs look to pull of an away win at the Bucks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 19-7
- SA Record: 4-21
- MIL Stats: 124.4 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- SA Key Player: Keldon Johnson (17.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -16.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -2000
- SA Odds to Win: +1000
- Total: 249.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics
The Celtics look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 12-14
- BOS Record: 20-5
- GS Stats: 115.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (20th)
- BOS Stats: 117.6 PPG (eighth in NBA), 108.5 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -5.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- GS Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 231.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers face the Phoenix Suns
The Suns look to pull of an away win at the Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 6-19
- PHO Record: 14-12
- POR Stats: 107.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (18th)
- PHO Stats: 115.3 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (17.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -7.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -300
- POR Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 231.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.