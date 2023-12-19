North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McIntosh County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in McIntosh County, North Dakota today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
McIntosh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eureka High School at South Border
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ashley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
