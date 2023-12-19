The Minnesota Wild, with Joel Eriksson Ek, are in action Tuesday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 20:20 on the ice per game.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in 13 of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 16 of 29 games this season, Eriksson Ek has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 29 Games 2 21 Points 1 14 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

