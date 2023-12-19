North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dunn County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Dunn County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Dunn County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Killdeer High School at New England High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: New England, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
