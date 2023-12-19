On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, two of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (10th, 27.3 points per game) and Stephen Curry (eighth, 28) -- hit the court when the Boston Celtics (20-5) visit the Golden State Warriors (12-14) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-5.5) 231.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-5.5) 232 -245 +200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 117.6 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 108.5 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +228 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors put up 115.9 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 115.7 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +6 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, two more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Golden State has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Celtics Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 28.5 -118 27.3 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -118 22.3 Kristaps Porzingis 18.5 -115 18.9 Derrick White 15.5 -105 15.3 Jrue Holiday 12.5 -118 12.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kristaps Porzingis or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Celtics and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Warriors +3000 +1600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.