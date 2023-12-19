Wild vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The Boston Bruins (19-5-5) host the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Bruins are coming off a 2-1 overtime defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Wild were beaten by the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their last game.
During the past 10 outings for the Wild (7-3-0), their offense has scored 30 goals while their defense has conceded 18 goals. They have had 24 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (16.7%).
Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Tuesday's game.
Wild vs. Bruins Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-200)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a record of 12-13-4 this season and are 3-4-7 in overtime games.
- Across the four games this season the Wild finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-3-1 record).
- The Wild have scored at least three goals in 18 games, earning 20 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 4-5-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 4-8-2 to record 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|15th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|2.97
|22nd
|4th
|2.52
|Goals Allowed
|3.21
|19th
|13th
|31.1
|Shots
|30.3
|17th
|26th
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|8th
|24.18%
|Power Play %
|16.33%
|24th
|1st
|88.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.38%
|31st
Wild vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
