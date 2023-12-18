Vladislav Namestnikov and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Namestnikov in that upcoming Jets-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vladislav Namestnikov vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Namestnikov Season Stats Insights

Namestnikov has averaged 13:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

In three of 26 games this season, Namestnikov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Namestnikov has registered a point in a game 12 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Namestnikov has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Namestnikov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Namestnikov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Namestnikov Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 3 14 Points 0 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.