For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Vladislav Namestnikov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Namestnikov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

Namestnikov has scored one goal on the power play.

Namestnikov's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 101 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:31 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:44 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

