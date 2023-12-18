The Miami Heat (15-11) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN. The point total is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 218.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 218.5 points.

Minnesota has a 219.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.9 more points than this game's point total.

Minnesota has a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-2 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 14 53.8% 113 226.6 112 217.8 220.5 Timberwolves 13 54.2% 113.6 226.6 105.8 217.8 222.5

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Minnesota has performed better against the spread at home (8-4-0) than away (6-6-0) this year.

The Timberwolves score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 112 points, Minnesota is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 14-10 3-3 12-12 Heat 11-15 6-10 13-13

Timberwolves vs. Heat Point Insights

Timberwolves Heat 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 10-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-9 12-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-5 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 13-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-8 17-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-6

