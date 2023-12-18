There is one matchup on today's Serie A schedule, Salernitana squaring off against Atalanta.

Information on how to watch today's Serie A play is available for you.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Atalanta vs Salernitana

Salernitana journeys to take on Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.