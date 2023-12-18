The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Fancy a bet on Niederreiter in the Jets-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 15:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Niederreiter has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Niederreiter has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Niederreiter's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 17 Points 6 8 Goals 2 9 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.