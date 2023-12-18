Can we count on Nino Niederreiter finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

Niederreiter has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Niederreiter averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:23 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-2

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

