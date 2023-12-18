The Winnipeg Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Does a bet on Ehlers interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In Ehlers' 29 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Ehlers has a point in 15 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Ehlers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 2 22 Points 1 10 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

