In the upcoming matchup versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nikolaj Ehlers to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (seven shots).

Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ehlers' shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:05 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 4 2 2 16:03 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:47 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:48 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-2

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.