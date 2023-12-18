North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mountrail County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Mountrail County, North Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Mountrail County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanley High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Watford City, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
