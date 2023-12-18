North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morton County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Morton County, North Dakota, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Morton County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flasher High School at Underwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Underwood, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Ullin High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Beach, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
