On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Morgan Barron going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460

Barron stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:02 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:59 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:13 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:34 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

