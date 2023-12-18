North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in McLean County, North Dakota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washburn High School at Kidder County High School - Steele
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Steele, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flasher High School at Underwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Underwood, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Wilton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.