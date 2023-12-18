Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in McLean County, North Dakota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washburn High School at Kidder County High School - Steele

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18

6:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Steele, ND

Steele, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Flasher High School at Underwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Underwood, ND

Underwood, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Wilton High School