North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McKenzie County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in McKenzie County, North Dakota today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
McKenzie County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanley High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Watford City, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
