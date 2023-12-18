Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for Scheifele in that upcoming Jets-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele's plus-minus this season, in 20:59 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 10 of 29 games this season, Scheifele has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 21 of 29 games this year, Scheifele has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 29 games this year, Scheifele has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Scheifele hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 33 Points 1 11 Goals 0 22 Assists 1

