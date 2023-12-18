Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 18?
Can we expect Mark Scheifele scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Scheifele stats and insights
- Scheifele has scored in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|3
|2
|1
|18:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.