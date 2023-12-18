Marcus Johansson will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Johansson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus this season, in 16:02 per game on the ice, is 0.

Johansson has scored a goal in one of 28 games this season.

Johansson has a point in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Johansson has an assist in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johansson has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Johansson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 3 12 Points 3 1 Goals 3 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.