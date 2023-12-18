Should you wager on Joshua Morrissey to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Morrissey has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

Morrissey's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:37 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:23 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 30:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 24:22 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:53 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 28:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 28:19 Away L 3-2

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

