The Winnipeg Jets, with Joshua Morrissey, will be on the ice Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. If you're thinking about a wager on Morrissey against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Morrissey has averaged 24:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.

Morrissey has a goal in five of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 29 games this year, Morrissey has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Morrissey has an assist in 14 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 101 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 26 Points 2 5 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

