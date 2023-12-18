Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Canadiens on December 18, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mark Scheifele, Nicholas Suzuki and other players on the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Scheifele has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with 33 points in 29 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 21 assists for Winnipeg.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Ducks
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Suzuki's 25 points are important for Montreal. He has put up eight goals and 17 assists in 30 games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Cole Caufield has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and 13 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
